Why Apple Could Be the Last One Standing in the Tech Wreck

The past few weeks have been brutal for anyone holding the AI trade. Chipmakers, memory suppliers and hyperscalers have all been hit hard as investors started questioning whether the enormous sums being poured into AI infrastructure will ever generate the returns being promised.

However, one name has been conspicuously absent from the carnage. While many of its peers have been having their worst run in months, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been setting record highs and holding them, with a rally of around 20% since the end of June. For context, Sandisk Corp. (NASDAQ: SNDK) is down more than 30% over the same period, while Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is down more than 10%.

That's an interesting role reversal, given that it’s been Apple that’s been called the AI laggard among the hyper-scalers, criticized for much of the first half of this year for falling behind in the AI race while its peers spent aggressively to build the future. However, as we head into the second half of the year, it's Apple that’s suddenly leading the pack.

With its earnings due next week, it’s worth looking a little closer at what’s driving this outperformance, and how much room the stock might have left to run.

Why Apple Has Been Spared

The simplest explanation is the most compelling one. Compared to most of its peers, Apple has barely participated in the AI capital expenditure arms race that's now making investors so nervous.

This was a cause for concern earlier in the year, but it’s now the main reason HSBC upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold this week. To put it into context, the firm estimates that Apple is investing only around 2.5% of its expected 2026 sales in capital expenditure (CapEx), against roughly 39% for the hyperscalers.

That’s an enormous gap, and it means Apple carries almost none of the AI return-on-investment anxiety currently weighing on companies that have committed hundreds of billions to data center buildouts.

The Ecosystem Is Doing the Heavy Lifting

What Apple does have is an installed base that most companies would trade almost anything for. More than 2.5 billion active Apple devices sit in the hands of customers who are notoriously difficult to prise away. That's a fundamentally different kind of business from a niche chipmaker or a cloud provider.

Apple's moat doesn't depend on winning the frontier AI model race; it depends on monetizing an installed base it already owns. In a way, it almost doesn’t care who ends up building the best AI model, because Apple knows it will still be the primary interface through which a very large number of people will access it.

What the Divergence Says About Investor Behavior

Put all this together, and a clear picture of the rotation emerges, one that’s potentially going for longer than just a few weeks. When you look at NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) chart, for example, and see how its shares are still trading at the levels they were at last October, it’s easy to get a sense of just how spooked investors have been about the level of CapEx.

Compared to Apple’s gains of more than 20% over the same time frame, it’s clear that capital has been moving away from names with high levels of AI expenditure for some time, and toward one with reliable cash generation and limited exposure to the AI infrastructure cycle.

In effect, the market has decided, for now at least, that Apple is the safer way to own AI. It participates in the theme through its devices and services without bearing the balance-sheet risk of funding the buildout, which, in a nervous market, is an extremely attractive combination.

The Bear Case Heading Into Earnings

The most obvious concern is what investors are now paying. Apple is currently trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of almost 40, its highest level in more than a decade.

Then there's the margin question. Rising memory prices have been squeezing hardware makers across the board, and Apple has already had to raise prices on some of its products in response. Given how sensitive the stock is to gross margin figures, even a modest compression in next week’s earnings report could undo a lot of the recent rally.

Still, none of that changes what's happened over the past few weeks. When the AI trade showed signs of cracking, investors ran to the megacap that hadn't bet the balance sheet on it. Next week's earnings will show whether that trust was well placed.

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