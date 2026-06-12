Why Adobe Stock Fell Today

Key Points

Adobe's sales and profits grew at a solid pace in its most recent quarter.

But a key executive's departure and talk of a new freemium offering have shareholders on edge.

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Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) declined on Friday after the creativity software provider's financial results failed to offset investors' concerns regarding a leadership exodus and competitive pressures.

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Demand for AI-powered tools is rising

Adobe's revenue rose 13% year over year to $6.62 billion in its fiscal second quarter, which ended on May 29.

CEO Shantanu Narayen said this growth was fueled by "strong AI-driven demand." Adobe's "AI-first" annualized recurring revenue (ARR) tripled to more than $500 million.

"There is an unprecedented demand across additional surfaces for the combination of content consumption and content creation," Narayen said during a conference call with analysts.

All told, Adobe's adjusted net income climbed 10.5% to $2.4 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share, boosted by stock buybacks, jumped nearly 18% to $5.96.

These results prompted Adobe to lift its full-year sales and profit outlook. Management now expects revenue of roughly $26.55 billion and adjusted earnings of $24.35 to $24.45 per share.

Leadership turnover and intensifying competition

Yet investors weren't thrilled to hear that chief financial officer Dan Durn was leaving for greener pastures at semiconductor giant Marvell Technology. Durn's departure comes only three months after Narayen announced that he would step down as CEO once a successor is found.

Seeing two of its top executives relinquish their positions in such a short period is a red flag for investors who were already concerned about Adobe's ability to fend off new AI-powered competitors.

Rivals like Blackmagic Design, which makes the popular video editing and color grading software DaVinci Resolve, have gained market share due in part to their freemium business models. New users can access this software for free and then pay for more advanced features if needed.

In response to these threats, Adobe said it would also launch a freemium offering. But while this should help boost its new-user acquisition efforts, it will likely pressure Adobe's near-term profits.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe and Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.