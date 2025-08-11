Wheat Starting off Monday Mixed

Wheat is mixed across most contracts this morning, with strength led by Chicago and the spring wheat complex. The wheat complex was mixed on Friday, with the winter wheats slipping back and spring wheat seeing strength. KC HRW futures were down 3 to 4 1/2 cents across most contracts on Friday with September down just 1/2 cent last week. CBT futures were 3 to 4 cents in the red on the day, with September down 2 ¼ cents. MPLS spring wheat saw gains of 2 to 3 cents to close Friday, with September spring wheat up 4 ½ cents last week.
Weekly CFTC data showed a total of 15,445 contracts added to the spec fund net short position in CBT wheat as of 8/5, taking it to 80,759 contracts. In KC wheat futures and options, managed money added 9,783 contracts to that net short to 57,063 contracts.
Analysts estimate the US wheat production total to be tallied at 1.922 billion bushels in Tuesday’s Crop Production report, which would be down 7 mbu from last month. They also see new crop stocks down 8 mbu to 882 mbu.
Ukraine’s wheat production estimate from APK-Inform was trimmed by 0.9 MMT to 19.7 MMT.
Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.14 1/2, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 1 cent
Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.35, down 4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent
Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.18 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents
Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.37 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents
Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.76 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents, currently up 2 cents
Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.97 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 centsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Q2 in Grains and the Outlook for Q3
- Drought Conditions Are Setting In. How Much Higher Can Wheat Prices Go?
- Wheat Market Bulls Bounce Back: More Upside Is Likely
- 2 Key Reasons to Buy SRW Wheat Futures Now
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.