Vicor Corp Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $20.66 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $2.53 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.2% to $112.96 million from $93.96 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.66 Mln. vs. $2.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $112.96 Mln vs. $93.96 Mln last year.

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