Markets
BSV

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF vs Tax-Exempt ETF Key Differences

June 30, 2026 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by Sarah Sidlow for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF offers a lower expense ratio and higher trailing dividend yield than Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF.

  • Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF manages significantly more assets and has a longer operational history than the newer Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF.

  • Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF focuses on municipal bonds for tax efficiency, while Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF holds a mix of government and corporate debt.

  • 10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF ›

Investors seeking low-volatility fixed income often compare Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:BSV) and Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEMKT:VTES). While both funds target short-duration debt to mitigate interest rate risk, the primary distinction lies in their tax treatment and underlying security types. Choosing between them depends largely on an investor’s personal tax bracket and income needs.

Snapshot (cost & size)

MetricVTESBSV
IssuerVanguardVanguard
Expense ratio0.05%0.03%
1-yr return (as of June 18, 2026)3.40%3.50%
Dividend yield2.70%4.00%
Beta0.370.38
AUM$2.0 billion$70.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF is slightly more affordable with a 0.03% expense ratio compared to 0.05% for the Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. Additionally, BSV offers a higher trailing dividend yield of 4.00% compared to 2.70% for VTES.

Performance & risk comparison

MetricVTESBSV
Max drawdown (3 yr)(2.42%)(5.92%)
Growth of $1,000 over 3 years (total return)$1,098$1,142

What’s inside

The Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF follows the Bloomberg U.S. 1–5 Year Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index. This fixed-income fund holds 3,220 securities, primarily U.S. Treasury and corporate debt. Launched in 2007, it has a trailing-12-month dividend of $3.11 per share.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF tracks the S&P 0-7 Year National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index with 3,286 municipal bond holdings. Launched in 2023, it has a trailing-12-month dividend of $2.78 per share.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Whether you’re investing with retirement on the horizon or rebalancing your portfolio for security amid the tech stock boom, you may be considering adding a bond ETF to your holdings. Short-term bonds are typically less interest-rate sensitive than long-term bonds and can provide reliable income at a pretty compelling dividend yield. Choosing between the Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and the Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF will ultimately depend on whether you want a bit more income or a bigger tax break.

BSV provides exposure to both government and corporate debt. It has a higher dividend yield, a slightly higher recent return, and much larger assets under management. But any income or gains you make on the fund will be taxed at your normal rate. If you’re concerned about your tax burden, you may instead be interested in VTES, which holds only municipal bonds whose income is exempt from federal income tax. This approach gives you an extra layer of tax protection, though depending on where you live, you may still owe state taxes on your VTES income.

For most people, BSV will be the better bet for yield and liquidity. You’d have to have a lot of money invested in VTES to benefit from the tax exemption, but if you have a particularly high income or a large sum to invest and can fit the ETF into your tax strategy, it could pay off.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $398,052!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,181,688!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BSV
VTES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.