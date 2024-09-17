Unity Software Unusual Options Activity For September 17

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Unity Software.

Looking at options history for Unity Software (NYSE:U) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $298,086 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $213,622.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $30.0 for Unity Software over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $18.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $0.36 $0.3 $0.36 $19.00 $192.7K 262 5.1K U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $1.15 $1.14 $1.15 $20.00 $75.2K 1.6K 673 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.73 $2.7 $2.73 $21.00 $51.8K 1.8K 595 U PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $0.89 $0.78 $0.83 $20.50 $41.5K 818 510 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.58 $0.55 $0.55 $20.00 $36.8K 3.5K 861

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Unity Software Currently trading with a volume of 7,408,995, the U's price is down by -1.03%, now at $20.09. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 51 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Unity Software, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.