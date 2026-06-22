Is a Tesla-SpaceX Merger Imminent?

Key Points

Following SpaceX's recent IPO, rumors are swirling the Elon Musk-led AI and space exploration company will soon merge with Musk's other publicly traded venture, Tesla.

There is substance to the rumors, given the potential synergies between the two companies, as well as remarks by management suggestive of an eventual deal.

Still, as the prediction market and recent Tesla price action suggest, you may want to consider a possible merger as a long-shot catalyst.

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Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, went public June 12, raising more than $85 billion from investors. Shares in the Elon Musk-founded company have since rallied over 35% from its initial public offering (IPO) price of $135 per share, beating other space stocks to become the most high-profile publicly traded name in the sector.

While much of this run-up could be due to pent-up investor demand for SpaceX shares, are rumors of an eventual merger between SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Musk's other well-known venture, also playing a role? Moreover, is such a deal just around the corner?

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While anything's possible, a closer look suggests "maybe, maybe not" is the most definitive answer for now.

What's driving the SpaceX-Tesla merger rumor mill?

Talk of a SpaceX-Tesla tie-up may be speculative, but there is substance to it. For one, prominent analysts like Wedbush's Dan Ives have treated it as a foregone conclusion. Ives puts the odds of a SpaceX-Tesla merger in the next year at 80%.

Even SpaceX's own management has hinted at the logic behind a possible combination. In a recent interview, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell quipped that a merger between SpaceX and Tesla "might make Elon's life a little easier," adding "there's no question that there are synergies between Tesla and SpaceX in our futures."

SpaceX itself is already the product of Musk merging several of his business ventures into one entity. Earlier this year, Musk merged his xAI venture, itself the product of merging his AI ventures with the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Furthermore, SpaceX's own pre-IPO S-1 filing suggests plans for future mergers, noting merger execution and integration as a possible future risk.

Yet while many signs point to an eventual deal, other factors suggest otherwise.

Focus on more pertinent catalysts for now

If you subscribe to the wisdom of crowds, you may think that prediction markets could provide an insight into the chances of a merger between the companies behind these two popular growth stocks. However, take a look at the latest odds on Kalshi, and you'll see that the market is far less confident that a deal is just around the corner.

Currently, the prediction market platform prices the likelihood of a SpaceX-Tesla merger before May 1, 2027, at just 46%. Beyond the prediction markets, factors support the "no merger anytime soon" argument. For instance, while Musk has 85.1% voting control of SpaceX, he personally holds only a 20% minority stake in Tesla.

To successfully merge the two companies, Musk needs overwhelming support from Tesla shareholders. On one hand, investors could favor a merger, given the potential AI-related synergies between the two companies. On the other hand, shareholders in Tesla may want to wait for certain catalysts to materialize, such as progress in the company's robotaxi and self-driving vehicle efforts. There may also be some hesitancy about merging Tesla, which is profitable, with SpaceX, which is not currently profitable.

Only time will tell if and when a combination between these two companies occurs. In the meantime, investors in either company should stay focused on company-specific catalysts, such as robotaxis and/or self-driving progress for Tesla, and Starship and/or AI-related progress with SpaceX.

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Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.