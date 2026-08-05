STRL Plunges 19.7% in a Month as Growth Meets Rising Execution Risks

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL shares have lost 19.7% in the past month, raising the question of whether the retreat offers a better entry point or signals risks that could linger.



The pullback contrasts with an 82.6% gain over the past 52 weeks and arrives even as Sterling continues to report rapid growth. The gap between operating results and recent share performance suggests investors are reassessing how much execution must go right to support expectations.

Why STRL’s One-Month Slide Matters

Sterling’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of $5.80 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.5%, while revenues of $1.17 billion topped the consensus mark by 9.3%. Revenues increased 90.1% year over year, and adjusted earnings rose 115.6%.



The company also raised its 2026 outlook. Adjusted earnings are now projected to be $19.70-$20.30 per share, while adjusted EBITDA guidance increased to $891-$916 million. With reported results still improving, the share decline looks more like a reset in expectations than a response to weakening fundamentals.

Sterling’s Backlog Still Supports Growth

Signed backlog reached $4.33 billion as of June 30, 2026, up 116% year over year. Combined backlog rose 150% to $5.62 billion, while high-probability future phases exceeded $1.4 billion. Together, these categories provide visibility into more than $7 billion of potential work.



Mission-critical projects represented 92% of E-Infrastructure backlog. Some data-center campuses can support five to eight years of activity across site and electrical scopes, while semiconductor and advanced-manufacturing projects add further duration beyond 2026.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Quote

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR is also expanding electrical-system capabilities for technology and data-center customers. EMCOR Group, Inc. EME provides electrical and mechanical construction for data centers and other complex facilities. Their exposure underscores the breadth of infrastructure spending, but also the competition for skilled labor and project awards.

STRL Faces Labor and Timing Risks

Sterling is expanding electrician capacity through training, apprenticeship programs and acquisitions. Tight labor availability can still slow workforce scaling, while the shift toward integrated electrical work may create temporary margin pressure and greater operating complexity.



Project timing adds another layer of uncertainty. Management expects a high third-quarter revenue burn, but softer awards could produce a sequential backlog decline before activity improves in the fourth quarter and early 2027. Seasonal slowdowns and customer schedule changes could make quarterly results uneven.

Sterling’s Valuation Leaves Less Room

STRL trades at 23.8X forward 12-month earnings, above its five-year median of 17.2X. The premium reflects faster growth, a higher-margin E-Infrastructure mix and expanding multi-year visibility.



That valuation also narrows the margin for error. Slower backlog conversion, delayed project starts or weaker-than-expected electrical margin improvement could pressure the multiple even if Sterling continues to grow.

STRL’s Signals Point to a Mixed Setup

The pullback improves the entry price, but it does not remove execution, timing or valuation risks. Sterling’s backlog and raised guidance support the growth case, while labor constraints and quarterly volatility may keep sentiment unsettled.



STRL currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which points to a favorable near-term earnings-revision backdrop. Its Growth Score of B fits the company’s rapid expansion and improving business mix.



The Value Score of F and Momentum Score of F are less supportive, while the VGM Score of D shows that the stock does not score well across all three investing styles. The setup may therefore suit growth-focused investors more than investors prioritizing valuation or recent price momentum. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.