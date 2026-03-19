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SBSW

SBSW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

March 19, 2026 — 04:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (Symbol: SBSW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.58, changing hands as low as $10.81 per share. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SBSW's low point in its 52 week range is $3.18 per share, with $21.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.56.

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Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling
 DVCR Videos
 Cheap Technology Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MLPs Hedge Funds Are Selling-> DVCR Videos-> Cheap Technology Shares-> More articles by this source->

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