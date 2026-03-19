SBSW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (Symbol: SBSW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.58, changing hands as low as $10.81 per share. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SBSW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SBSW's low point in its 52 week range is $3.18 per share, with $21.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.56.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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