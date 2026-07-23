Robert Half International Profit Declines In Q2

(RTTNews) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced earnings for second quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $26.318 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $40.968 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.336 billion from $1.369 billion last year.

Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.318 Mln. vs. $40.968 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $1.336 Bln vs. $1.369 Bln last year.

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