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RIET

RIET Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

April 22, 2026 — 06:05 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: RIET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.49, changing hands as low as $9.47 per share. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIET shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, RIET's low point in its 52 week range is $8.7501 per share, with $10.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.47.

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Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett
 ATRO Average Annual Return
 Cheap Technology Shares

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Warren Buffett-> ATRO Average Annual Return-> Cheap Technology Shares-> More articles by this source->

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