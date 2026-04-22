RIET Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: RIET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.49, changing hands as low as $9.47 per share. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RIET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RIET's low point in its 52 week range is $8.7501 per share, with $10.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.47.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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