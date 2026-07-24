Revvity Develops High-Throughput T-SPOT.TB Platform for Clinical Labs

Revvity, Inc. RVTY recently announced the development of the T-SPOT A201, a next-generation high-throughput automated platform designed to support large-volume clinical laboratories performing latent tuberculosis (TB) testing. Targeted for launch in the second half of 2027, the platform is engineered to deliver the performance advantages of the T-SPOT.TB assay while enabling greater workflow efficiency and scalability for high-throughput testing environments.

Per management, the T-SPOT A201 automation platform marks a significant advancement in expanding access to the benefits of T-SPOT.TB testing for high-volume laboratories. The company believes the solution will provide the performance, workflow efficiency and competitive economics needed by high-volume clinical labs, reinforcing its commitment to delivering scalable automation technologies for infectious disease diagnostics.

Likely Trend of RVTY Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, RVTY shares gained 2.4% at yesterday’s close. Year to date, the stock rose 16.9%, outperforming the industry’s 1.8% decline and the S&P 500’s 7.4% gain.

The development of the T-SPOT A201 platform is expected to strengthen Revvity’s infectious disease diagnostics and laboratory automation portfolio. By addressing the growing need for high-throughput latent TB testing, the company can enhance its position among large clinical laboratories while expanding opportunities within public health and diagnostic markets. Upon successful commercialization, the platform could drive broader adoption of Revvity’s automation solutions, support long-term customer relationships and contribute to sustained revenue growth.

RVTY currently has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion.



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More on the News

The T-SPOT A201 expands Revvity’s portfolio of automation solutions that simplify the T-SPOT.TB workflow without compromising clinical performance. The company already offers the FDA-approved and CE-IVD-marked Auto-Pure 2400 liquid handler for laboratories with lower testing volumes. Designed to process up to 24 samples per run, the Auto-Pure 2400 completes first-day T-SPOT.TB workflows in less than 3.5 hours with minimal user interaction while delivering low indeterminate results, high sensitivity and specificity, extended sample stability and efficient sample handling. These capabilities enable laboratories of different sizes to improve workflow efficiency while maintaining confidence in latent TB test results.

Built on the success of the Auto-Pure 2400 liquid handling platform, the T-SPOT A201 is designed to process up to 384 samples per instrument during an eight-hour shift while requiring only 45 seconds of hands-on time per sample. The platform is expected to help laboratories manage rising testing volumes driven by immigration screening, pre-treatment evaluations for immunosuppressive therapies and broader public health initiatives, while supporting timely and accurate latent TB detection.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the U.S. tuberculosis diagnostics market is predicted to be valued at $607.5 million in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% through 2035.

Factors like the increasing adoption of rapid molecular and nucleic acid amplification tests, growing focus on detection of latent and drug-resistant tuberculosis, rising emphasis on automation, digital reporting and laboratory workflow efficiency and continued reliance on government funding and public health laboratory networks for TB testing programs are boosting the market’s growth.

Other News

Revvity recently announced the launch of Signals for Startups, a new program to help early-stage biotechnology companies establish scalable digital informatics capabilities from the earliest stages of research. It is scheduled to launch across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and the Africa region in late July 2026.

Revvity announced that its Signals Software business has been added to Anthropic’s directory for Model Context Protocol connectors, extending the capabilities of Signals AI beyond the Signals One platform. Through the integration, scientists can access Signals AI and connected R&D knowledge using Claude, including Claude Science, Anthropic’s AI workbench for scientific research.

Revvity Inc. Price

Revvity Inc. price | Revvity Inc. Quote

RVTY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Revvity currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, McKesson MCK and Cardinal Health CAH, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. Revenues of $872.3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.4%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 17.4%.

McKesson reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $11.69, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. Revenues of $96.3 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5%.

McKesson has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.7%. MCK’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.

Cardinal Health reported a third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $3.17, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2%. Revenues of $60.94 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%.

Cardinal Health has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

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Revvity Inc. (RVTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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