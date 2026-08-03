Quest Diagnostics Raises 2026 Outlook as Testing Demand Accelerates

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX raised its 2026 revenue and adjusted earnings guidance after second-quarter results topped expectations. The increase reflects faster testing demand across physician, hospital and consumer channels.

The outlook is improving, but the quality of the upside still matters. Investors must weigh durable organic volume growth against acquisition contributions, lower-margin partnerships and higher spending on operational projects.

Quest Lifts Revenue and Earnings Guidance

Quest now expects 2026 revenues of $11.95 billion to $12.05 billion, up from its prior range of $11.78 billion to $11.90 billion. The revised range implies growth of 8.3% to 9.2%.

Adjusted earnings are projected at $11.05-$11.25 per share, compared with the earlier $10.63-$10.83 range. The new midpoint stands above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.11 per share at the time of the report.



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DGX Volume Growth Powers the Second-Quarter Beat

Second-quarter Revenues rose 10.2% to $3.04 billion, exceeding the consensus mark by 2.1%.

Total requisition volume climbed 13.1%, while organic requisition volume advanced 13%. Revenue per requisition fell 2.8%, showing that volume, rather than pricing, carried the quarter. Labcorp Holdings Inc. LH, another major laboratory-services provider, competes with Quest across diagnostics and health-system relationships, keeping service quality and access central to share gains.

Per, the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues are pegged at 11.99 billion for 2026.



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Quest Partnerships Add Revenue and Mix Pressure

Corewell Health is expected to contribute about $250 million to 2026 revenues. The joint venture expands Quest’s hospital channel, while the acquired Fresenius Medical Care assets broaden its kidney-care testing capabilities.

Those additions improve scale but come with lower margins. DaVita Inc. DVA, a comprehensive kidney-care provider, operates across the same broader kidney-health ecosystem that Quest is targeting through risk assessment, dialysis-related testing and post-transplant monitoring. Quest’s opportunity is meaningful, but integration discipline will determine how quickly revenue converts into profit.

In the past year, DGX shares have risen 35.2% compared with the industry’s 33.7% growth.



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DGX Spending Could Delay Margin Payoff

Project Nova spending is expected to increase in the second half of 2026, and management also anticipates about $10 million in fuel-cost pressure for the year. Integration expenses and lower-margin partnership revenue add another layer of near-term dilution.

Second-quarter adjusted operating margin declined 40 basis points to 16.5%. Management still expects full-year margin expansion, supported by volume growth, Invigorate savings and less dilution from Corewell and Fresenius later in the year. That outcome depends on cost execution keeping pace with demand.

Quest Signals Back the Improved Earnings View

The raised outlook strengthens the earnings case, but the mix of organic growth, acquired revenues and spending remains important. Sustained requisition gains and productivity savings would make the upgrade more durable, while integration or cost slippage could limit margin expansion.

Quest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which reflects favorable earnings estimate revision trends over the near term. The stock also has a Momentum Score of A and a VGM Score of A, while its Value Score and Growth Score are both B. The combination points to favorable momentum and balanced style characteristics, though the stock’s premium valuation and execution demands still warrant attention.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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