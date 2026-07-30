PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights Consumer Growth Reset

Procter & Gamble Company PG entered its fourth-quarterearnings callfocused on rebuilding consumer momentum through targeted investments, productivity actions and portfolio improvements. Management emphasized progress in market share stabilization while acknowledging continued pressure from costs, inflation and uneven consumer trends.

The company outlined a cautious fiscal 2027 outlook, with executives highlighting innovation, stronger retailer partnerships and improved execution as key priorities. Analysts pressed management on category recovery, investments and the path toward renewed sales outperformance.

PG Targets Broader Consumer Recovery

CEO Shailesh Jejurikar said the company’s fiscal 2026 performance reflected foundational work despite a challenging operating environment. He highlighted improving consumer trends, withglobal marketshare stabilizing and several categories showing better momentum.

PG reported fourth-quarter core EPS of $1.43, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41, while revenues of $21.20 billion missed the consensus estimate of $21.35 billion. The company recorded a 1.40% EPS surprise and a -0.70% revenue surprise based on the provided Zacks data.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Procter & Gamble Company (The) price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Procter & Gamble Company (The) Quote

Management noted that fourth-quarter results were affected by trade dynamics in the United States and higher input costs, while productivity efforts helped support investment behind brands and innovation.

Procter & Gamble Builds Innovation Pipeline

Jejurikar emphasized that the company is prioritizing superior products, stronger brand communication and improved retail execution. He said P&G is adapting to changes in media, retail and consumer purchasing behavior through new capabilities.

The company highlighted examples including Tide improvements, Tide evo expansion, stronger Baby Care performance in China and digital brand-building efforts for brands such as Pantene and SK-II. Management described these initiatives as part of a broader effort to strengthen core brands while creating new growth opportunities.

P&G also discussed technology investments, including Artificial Intelligence tools, data platforms and supply-chain modernization. Executives said these capabilities are intended to improve speed, efficiency and consumer engagement over time.

PG Faces Cost Pressure in Fiscal 2027

CFO Andre Schulten said P&G expects fiscal 2027 to remain challenging due to commodity costs, transportation expenses, currency impacts and geopolitical uncertainty. The company expects organic sales growth of 1-3% and core EPS growth of 0-3%.

Management projected fiscal 2027 core EPS of $6.89 to $7.11, with a midpoint of $7.00. The outlook includes approximately $1 billion in after-tax cost headwinds from higher raw materials, energy and transportation costs.

The company plans to offset pressure through productivity programs while maintaining investments in brands. P&G expects adjusted free cash flow productivity of 85% to 90%, along with about $10 billion in dividends and approximately $5 billion in share repurchases.

Procter & Gamble Addresses Analyst Concerns

A Morgan Stanley analyst questioned whether P&G could return to consistent sales outperformance and asked about remaining restructuring initiatives. Jejurikar said management was encouraged by improving user growth trends and progress across several markets.

A Barclays analyst asked about areas requiring additional attention after share performance remained mixed across category and country combinations. Schulten pointed to opportunities in areas including U.S. categories, European Fabric Care and Family Care recovery efforts.

Analysts also questioned investment levels and whether increased spending could translate into stronger growth. Management said productivity savings and more targeted investments should allow P&G to support brands while improving efficiency.

PG Focuses on Market Share Gains

Management said China remains an important area of progress, with the company returning to share growth after previous challenges. Schulten highlighted improvements across Baby Care, Fabric Care, Feminine Care and other categories in the region.

P&G also pointed to improving performance in enterprise markets, including Latin America and Asia, the Middle East and Africa. Executives said these markets continued to provide broad-based growth opportunities.

The company acknowledged that recovery will not occur evenly across markets. Management said its focus remains on targeted interventions designed to improve consumer value, strengthen brands and regain share.

Procter & Gamble Maintains Strategic Focus

Jejurikar said P&G’s strategy remains centered on consumer-focused innovation, stronger execution and productivity investments. Management expects progress to build gradually as new initiatives gain traction across categories and regions.

The company ended fiscal 2026 with net sales of $87.0 billion, up 3%, and core EPS of $6.89, up 1%. P&G returned more than $15 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases during the year.

Management’s priorities remain centered on balancing near-term cost pressures with investments intended to support longer-term growth.

Zacks Rank And Style Scores Signal

PG currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Rank is primarily driven by earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help identify stocks with stronger or weaker near-term performance potential. The Rank can change as analysts update earnings expectations following quarterly results.

The stock has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D. Zacks Style Scores use grades from A to F to evaluate value, growth, momentum and combined characteristics, with stronger scores indicating more favorable traits within each style category.





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