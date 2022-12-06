Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - KAI

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kadant Inc (Symbol: KAI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $185.75, changing hands as low as $184.74 per share. Kadant Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KAI's low point in its 52 week range is $154.19 per share, with $239.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $186.62.

