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SNA

Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNA, ETSY, NTGR

March 24, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), where a total of 2,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 426,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 14,744 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 2,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNA options, ETSY options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Selling Calls For Income
 AXTA Videos
 Ken Griffin Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Selling Calls For Income-> AXTA Videos-> Ken Griffin Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SNA
ETSY
NTGR

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