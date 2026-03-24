Notable Tuesday Option Activity: SNA, ETSY, NTGR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), where a total of 2,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 223,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 426,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 14,744 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 52% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 948 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,800 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Netgear Inc (Symbol: NTGR) options are showing a volume of 2,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 218,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of NTGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 429,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of NTGR. Below is a chart showing NTGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNA options, ETSY options, or NTGR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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