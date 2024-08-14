New Strong Sell Stocks for August 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adecco Group AG AHEXY is a human resources services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been 10.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade Company BCC is a manufacturer of wood products and building materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 10% downward over the last 60 days.

Capital Southwest Corporation CSWC is a business development company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecco SA (AHEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.