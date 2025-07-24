New Analyst Forecast: $VG Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VG. Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a price target of 17.0 for VG.
$VG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VG recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $VG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 07/24/2025
- Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025
- Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.5 on 06/25/2025
- Martin Malloy from Johnson Rice set a target price of $20.0 on 06/17/2025
- Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 06/12/2025
- John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.5 on 05/14/2025
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025
$VG Insider Trading Activity
$VG insiders have traded $VG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT B PENDER (See Remarks) has made 8 purchases buying 1,187,111 shares for an estimated $11,994,030 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL SABEL (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,972,786 and 0 sales.
- JIMMY D STATON purchased 49,000 shares for an estimated $496,370
