New Analyst Forecast: $VG Given $17.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VG. Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a price target of 17.0 for VG.

$VG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VG recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $VG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 07/24/2025

on 07/24/2025 Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.5 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Martin Malloy from Johnson Rice set a target price of $20.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 06/12/2025

on 06/12/2025 John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.5 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025

$VG Insider Trading Activity

$VG insiders have traded $VG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT B PENDER (See Remarks) has made 8 purchases buying 1,187,111 shares for an estimated $11,994,030 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL SABEL (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,972,786 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JIMMY D STATON purchased 49,000 shares for an estimated $496,370

