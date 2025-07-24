Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $VG Given $17.0 Price Target

July 24, 2025 — 12:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $VG. Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a price target of 17.0 for VG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VG forecast page.

$VG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VG recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $VG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $17.0 on 07/24/2025
  • Brandon Bingham from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Jean Ann Salisbury from B of A Securities set a target price of $18.5 on 06/25/2025
  • Martin Malloy from Johnson Rice set a target price of $20.0 on 06/17/2025
  • Manav Gupta from UBS set a target price of $18.0 on 06/12/2025
  • John Mackay from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $17.5 on 05/14/2025
  • Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $12.0 on 05/14/2025
$VG Insider Trading Activity

$VG insiders have traded $VG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT B PENDER (See Remarks) has made 8 purchases buying 1,187,111 shares for an estimated $11,994,030 and 0 sales.
  • MICHAEL SABEL (See Remark) has made 7 purchases buying 1,185,885 shares for an estimated $11,972,786 and 0 sales.
  • JIMMY D STATON purchased 49,000 shares for an estimated $496,370

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

