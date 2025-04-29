New Analyst Forecast: $TSCO Given $60.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $TSCO. An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a price target of 60.0 for TSCO.

$TSCO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TSCO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $TSCO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $60.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $54.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $55.0 on 04/25/2025

$TSCO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TSCO stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$TSCO Insider Trading Activity

$TSCO insiders have traded $TSCO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TSCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

III HARRY A LAWTON (President & CEO) sold 88,095 shares for an estimated $4,809,106

COLIN YANKEE (EVP Chief Supply Chain Officer) sold 24,602 shares for an estimated $1,332,198

KURT D BARTON (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold 12,146 shares for an estimated $680,176

MELISSA KERSEY (EVP Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,300 shares for an estimated $494,472 .

. MATTHEW L. RUBIN (SVP Petsense GM) sold 3,850 shares for an estimated $222,091

$TSCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 556 institutional investors add shares of $TSCO stock to their portfolio, and 475 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

