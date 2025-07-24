New Analyst Forecast: $FRBA Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $FRBA. David Bishop from DA Davidson set a price target of 19.0 for FRBA.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FRBA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FRBA forecast page.
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $FRBA Data Alerts
Sign Up
$FRBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $FRBA stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 6,259,053 shares (-92.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,696,574
- BANC FUNDS CO LLC removed 296,143 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,385,877
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP added 243,143 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,600,947
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 87,336 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,293,446
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 39,577 shares (+4.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $586,135
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 39,037 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $578,137
- CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 33,588 shares (+23.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,438
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.