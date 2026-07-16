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NetApp Acquires DataPelago To Boost AI Data Processing Capabilities

July 16, 2026 — 02:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NetApp Inc. (NTAP) announced on Thursday, that it has acquired California-based AI data infrastructure company DataPelago, expanding its intelligent data infrastructure portfolio with technology designed to speed up AI and analytics workloads. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal brings DataPelago's Nucleus data processing engine into NetApp's platform, enabling GPU-accelerated processing directly at the storage layer without requiring data to be copied to separate compute environments.

NetApp said the acquisition will help enterprises prepare, govern and activate data more efficiently for AI applications, reducing infrastructure costs by up to 80 percent and improving processing performance by as much as 10 times.

Following the transaction, DataPelago will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of NetApp, strengthening the company's AI capabilities alongside its recent strategic partnerships with Cisco, Google Cloud, Red Hat and SK Telecom.

NTAP is currently trading at $159.20, down $2.90 or 1.79 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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