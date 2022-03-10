In early trading on Thursday, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 14.0%. Year to date, CrowdStrike Holdings has lost about 5.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is JD.com, trading down 13.9%. JD.com is lower by about 23.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 12.6%, and Amazon.com, trading up 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: JD, CRWD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.