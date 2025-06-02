Jefferies Upgrades Rollins (ROL)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2025, Jefferies upgraded their outlook for Rollins (NYSE:ROL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.70% Downside

As of June 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rollins is $55.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $43.54 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.70% from its latest reported closing price of $57.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rollins is 3,207MM, a decrease of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,376 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 5.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROL is 0.22%, an increase of 11.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.84% to 288,047K shares. The put/call ratio of ROL is 1.79, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 10,244K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,205K shares , representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 15.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,189K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,133K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 22.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,947K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,558K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 34.60% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 8,392K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,668K shares , representing a decrease of 27.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,799K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,601K shares , representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 22.14% over the last quarter.

Rollins Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations.

