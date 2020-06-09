InterDigital Boosts Cloud Gaming With Tripartite Partnership

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC recently announced that it has joined forces with tech giants — Blacknut and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA — for the launch of an avant-garde cloud-gaming solution equipped with best-in-class AI capabilities and machine learning-enabled user interface. Touted as the first such offering in the world, the latest collaboration underscores InterDigital’s commitment to deliver an interactive and seamless gaming experience, especially at a time when software developers are capitalizing on real-time computing resources to support a variety of emerging vertical applications beyond gaming, including remote healthcare and robotics.



Blacknut is a personalized cloud gaming application that enables users to play a large selection of video games using the latest cloud computing technology. With an aim to fundamentally change the video game industry, Blacknut digitizes video games and delivers them through the cloud directly to smart devices such as televisions and phones or through devices like set-top boxes and dongles. Meanwhile, NVIDIA is a renowned tech company that designs graphics processing units (GPU) for the gaming and professional markets. Considered as the inventor of GPU, the Santa Clara, CA-based tech company develops advanced software and integrated circuits that optimizes its platform for the addressable large markets, ranging from gaming to transportation.



Per the tripartite collaboration, the AI and machine learning-enabled user interface is connected to a cloud gaming solution that capitalizes on dynamic computing resources and real-time video analysis on local edge devices for a trailblazing gaming experience. Impressively, users can play without a joystick or handheld controller, which makes it all the more desirable among new-age gaming enthusiasts. Depending on the live video capture of the users’ movements, interactions and gestures are tracked by an innovative AI model on a real-time basis. Consequently, this innovative AI model is InterDigital’s low-latency Edge AI solution. Markedly, the Edge AI solution reduces cloud computing costs and enhances network architecture, thereby adding a plethora of new capabilities to the interactive cloud gaming experience.



Of late, InterDigital has been optimizing its strength in core wireless licensing business. It remains poised to benefit from growth opportunities fueled by the 5G rollout and aims to contribute to the deployment of 5G technologies for the fourth industrial revolution use cases, uniting mission-critical automation with bandwidth-intensive video applications. The company intends to become a leading designer and developer of technology solutions and innovation for the mobile industry, IoT and allied technology areas by leveraging its R&D capabilities, technological knowhow as well as rich industry experience.



InterDigital’s commitment toward licensing its broad portfolio of technologies to wireless terminal equipment makers, which allows it to expand core market capability, is noteworthy. Currently, it has many leading companies under its licensing agreement and expects to grow its licensing revenue base by adding more firms that have attained market prominence over the past several years.



Its global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate in different markets are commendable. Apart from its strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings is likely to drive significant value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses.



