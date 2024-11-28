News & Insights

Infinity Mining Expands with New Acquisitions

November 28, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has expanded its portfolio with recent acquisitions of gold, copper, and base metal projects across New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania, covering 2,000 square kilometers. Despite challenges in the lithium sector, the company has shifted focus to capitalize on potential opportunities in gold and copper, highlighted by the acquisition of the Cangai Copper Project. This strategic move aims to strengthen Infinity’s position in the mining sector and enhance its economic prospects.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

