Infinity Mining Expands with New Acquisitions

Infinity Mining Limited has expanded its portfolio with recent acquisitions of gold, copper, and base metal projects across New South Wales, Victoria, and Tasmania, covering 2,000 square kilometers. Despite challenges in the lithium sector, the company has shifted focus to capitalize on potential opportunities in gold and copper, highlighted by the acquisition of the Cangai Copper Project. This strategic move aims to strengthen Infinity’s position in the mining sector and enhance its economic prospects.

