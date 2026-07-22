Hogs Extending Climb to Wednesday’s Midday

Lean hog futures are posting modest Wednesday gains of 2 to 70 cents. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $101.04 Wednesday morning, up $2.91 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 48 cents higher on July 20 at $96.64.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 31 cents lower in the Wednesday AM report, at $104.51. The long and picnic were the only primals reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday was 479,000 head, with the week to date total at 910,000 head, on a revision to Monday. That is 11,000 head below the week prior and 14,487 head shy of the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Aug 26 Hogs are at $101.525, up $0.025,

Oct 26 Hogs are at $88.375, up $0.250

Dec 26 Hogs are at $79.925, up $0.675,

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