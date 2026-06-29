Stocks

Hogs Closes Mixed on Monday

June 29, 2026 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Lean hog futures closed with front months up 70 to 90 cents, as deferreds were down 42 cents to $1.30. USDA’s national base hog price was not reported on Monday afternoon. The CME Lean Hog Index was back down 23 cents on June 25 at $91.55.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was $2.29 higher in the Monday AM report at $97.66. The butt was the only primal reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Monday at 485,000 head. That was 29,000 head above the Monday prior and 16,686 head above the same Monday last year.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $93.825, up $0.900,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $97.275, up $0.700

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $81.525, down $0.425,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.