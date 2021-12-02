Google To Launch Pixel Watch In 2022

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Google (GOOGL) is reportedly getting ready to launch its Pixel Watch as early as 2022. The watch is also thought to be integrated with Fitbit's Wear OS. As most other major smartphone makers are trying to create an ecosystem of wearables with the help of smartwatches and true-wireless earbuds, Google is one of the very few mainstream names that does not have a smartwatch in the market. However, that is rumored to change very soon. As reported by Business Insider, the company is planning to launch Pixel Watch in spring next year. It is going to feature a round watch face and will be powered by Fitbit's operating system. However, those in the know claim that the watch is not going to be very impressive in terms of battery life and might have to get charged every day. The watch will have the standard smartwatch features like a pedometer and heart rate monitoring system. The codename for the Fitbit integration project is thought to be "Nightlight". Both the companies had confirmed their collaboration back in May. It is going to be more expensive than FitBit's flagship model, Fitbit Sense which costs around $299. The watch is rumored to be in its "dogfood" trial stage where it is being used by the employees who were not in the team of developers. Verge reports that Google wanted to bring out the Pixel Watch back in 2017 with the help of LG's Watch Sport and Watch Style but the idea was then canceled later. Currently, Apple dominates the market of wearables with its Apple Watch and AirPods so Google has to make a great product to dent Apple's market share.

