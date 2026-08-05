GLGG Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of Leverage Shares 2X Long GLXY Daily, the RSI reading has hit 29.0 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 66.1. A bullish investor could look at GLGG's 29.0 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), GLGG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.13 per share, with $45.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.23. Leverage Shares 2X Long GLXY Daily shares are currently trading down about 25.5% on the day.
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Further GLGG Research:
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