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YNOT

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: YNOT

July 31, 2026 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Horizon Digital Frontier ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 938,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of YNOT were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 13.2% with over 69.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.2% on volume of over 53.3 million shares. Coinbase Global is lagging other components of the Horizon Digital Frontier ETF Friday, trading lower by about 13.8%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: YNOTVIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: YNOT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

YNOT
AMZN
INTC
COIN

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