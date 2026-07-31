The Horizon Digital Frontier ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 938,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of YNOT were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 13.2% with over 69.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.2% on volume of over 53.3 million shares. Coinbase Global is lagging other components of the Horizon Digital Frontier ETF Friday, trading lower by about 13.8%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: YNOT

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