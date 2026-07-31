Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were AMAZON.COM, trading up about 13.2% with over 69.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.2% on volume of over 53.3 million shares. Coinbase Global is lagging other components of the Horizon Digital Frontier ETF Friday, trading lower by about 13.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: YNOT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.