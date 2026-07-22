First BanCorp. Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) reported higher second-quarter 2026 earnings and record pre-tax pre-provision income, with management citing stronger loan growth, expanding net interest income and stable credit trends across the franchise.

The Puerto Rico-based banking company earned $96.1 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the quarter, compared with $88 million, or $0.57 per share, in the prior quarter. President and Chief Executive Officer Aurelio Alemán said net income was up 24% from the same quarter last year.

Pre-tax pre-provision income reached an all-time high of $138 million, up 5% from the previous quarter and 11% from a year earlier. Return on average assets was 2.02%, compared with 1.89% in the first quarter. Alemán said it marked the company’s 18th consecutive quarter with ROA above 1.5%.

CFO Said Ortiz said quarterly results included approximately $3.4 million of additional interest income tied to two refinancings, one commercial loan and one municipal bond, which led to accelerated recognition of deferred fees or discounts. Excluding that impact, net income would have been about $93 million, or approximately $0.60 per diluted share.

Loan Growth Accelerates as Commercial Activity Strengthens

Total loans reached $13.3 billion, up 5% on a linked-quarter annualized basis. Alemán said growth was driven primarily by commercial activity in Puerto Rico, while consumer portfolios showed better stability than expected.

Total loan originations were $1.7 billion during the quarter, a 21% increase from the prior year. Management said the pipeline supports continued activity through the remainder of 2026 and reaffirmed its full-year loan growth target of 3% to 5%.

During the question-and-answer session, Alemán said commercial originations reflected a mix of activity, including acquisitions, commercial real estate, construction, C&I, warehousing, hotels, healthcare and government-related refinancing. He also noted solid activity in Florida, including from the company’s Boca Raton office opened late last year.

Asked about business momentum in Puerto Rico, Alemán highlighted hospitality as a particularly strong sector, citing positive trends in average daily rates, occupancy and visitors, as well as ongoing hotel projects. He said investor confidence in the island remained strong despite broader political and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Net Interest Income Rises, Margin Guidance Moves Higher

Net interest income increased 3.7% from the prior quarter to $229.1 million, compared with $221 million in the first quarter. Ortiz said the increase included the $3.4 million benefit from fee and discount acceleration. Excluding that impact, interest income on loans rose $1.7 million, while interest income on investments and cash increased $4.5 million.

The company continued to reinvest cash flows from maturing securities into higher-yielding instruments. Ortiz said the yield on the investment portfolio increased by 18 basis points, excluding the refinancing-related benefit.

Funding costs were managed lower overall, with total deposit costs declining by two basis points from the previous quarter. The cost of time deposits, excluding brokered deposits and public funds, decreased by eight basis points to 3.26%, while the cost of interest-bearing checking and savings accounts rose by five basis points to 1.26%, driven by higher rates on certain government accounts.

Ortiz said the company’s net interest margin, excluding the accelerated fee and discount recognition, would have been approximately 4.80%, up five basis points from the prior quarter. Management now expects margin expansion of three to five basis points per quarter for the rest of 2026, assuming no rate cuts in the second half of the year.

In response to an analyst question, Ortiz said approximately $400 million of securities are expected to reprice in the second half of 2026 at a current yield of about 1.92%, with about $1.2 billion of repricing expected over the next 18 months.

Deposits Increase, Expenses Stay Near Guidance

Total deposits increased by $274 million during the quarter. Alemán said the increase was primarily driven by government deposits, with a slight rise in core customer deposits. He noted that government deposits can be volatile due to reconstruction-related funds moving in and out of accounts, but said liquidity remains solid.

Noninterest income was $35.7 million, down from $37.7 million in the prior quarter, mainly due to seasonal commissions typically received in the first quarter. Operating expenses were relatively flat at $127.3 million. Excluding gains from OREO operations, expenses were $128.2 million, which Ortiz said was at the lower end of guidance.

The efficiency ratio improved to 48.1% from 49.1% in the previous quarter. Management expects quarterly expenses for the remainder of 2026, excluding OREO gains or losses, to range from $128 million to $130 million, reflecting merit increases, business promotions and technology-related project expenses.

Alemán said the company continues to invest in technology, cloud transformation, artificial intelligence and branch expansion. He said AI efforts are focused on automating routine processes, improving customer service and shortening process life cycles.

Credit Trends Remain Stable Despite Higher Early Delinquencies

Credit performance remained broadly sound, though early-stage delinquency rose during the quarter. Ortiz said early-stage delinquency increased by approximately $32.9 million from the prior quarter, mainly due to a $20.7 million increase in the auto finance leases portfolio. However, he said early delinquency in the consumer portfolio was still about $10.3 million lower than in December 2025.

Non-performing assets increased by $5.1 million from the previous quarter, primarily due to the inflow of a $14.8 million C&I loan in Florida. Ortiz said the loan is well collateralized. Excluding that relationship, non-performing assets declined by $9.7 million, with reductions in residential mortgages, consumer loans and repossessed autos.

The allowance for credit losses was $245 million, or 1.85% of total loans, relatively flat from the previous quarter. Ortiz said increases tied to loan growth and higher auto finance lease delinquencies were offset by improved macroeconomic projections and better delinquency in unsecured consumer loans.

Alemán said the increase in auto delinquencies appeared seasonal, following a first-quarter improvement attributed to consumer liquidity from tax refunds and other factors. He said delinquency levels were better than in December and in line with prior years.

Capital Remains Strong as Buybacks and Dividends Continue

First BanCorp ended the quarter with a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 17%. The company completed $50 million of share repurchases and paid a $0.20 per-share dividend during the quarter, according to Alemán.

Ortiz said tangible book value per share rose to $12.68, while the tangible common equity ratio declined three basis points to 10.08% due mainly to growth in tangible assets. He said regulatory capital ratios remained well above required levels, with earnings offsetting capital deployment and risk-weighted asset growth.

Asked about potential M&A, Alemán said the company remains open to opportunities that would be a strategic fit and align with its operating model, but emphasized that organic growth remains the primary focus. He said management continues to evaluate capital deployment options and will provide more detail when it updates its capital plan later in the year.

About First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

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