Ex-Div Reminder for Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/26, Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (Symbol: PSBD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.36, payable on 7/13/26. As a percentage of PSBD's recent stock price of $10.91, this dividend works out to approximately 3.30%, so look for shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc to trade 3.30% lower — all else being equal — when PSBD shares open for trading on 6/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PSBD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.19% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSBD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PSBD's low point in its 52 week range is $9.34 per share, with $14.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.78.

In Wednesday trading, Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc shares are currently up about 1.8% on the day.

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Further PSBD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.