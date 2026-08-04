Energizer Holdings Trims Expectations For FY26 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, battery manufacturer Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) provided guidance for the fourth quarter and trimmed its expectations for the full year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.25 to $1.35 per share on organic net sales between flat and down in low-single digits.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings at the low end of its prior forecast range of $3.30 to $3.60 per share on organic net sales down in low single digits.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ENR is trading on the NYSE at $20.29, down $0.84 or 3.98 percent.

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