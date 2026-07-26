Dyadic Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules

(RTTNews) - Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI), doing business as Dyadic Applied BioSolutions, a biotechnology company, on Friday reported regaining compliance with the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Exchange LLC.

The company previously received notice from Nasdaq that it was in violation of Listing Rules 5550(a)(2) and 5550(b).

According to the latest Nasdaq notification, the company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

Dyadic plans to continue developing recombinant protein solutions across the life sciences, food and nutrition, bio-industrial and biopharmaceutical markets, with a long-term view of commercializing non-animal protein products.

DYAI closed Friday at $1.19, down 1.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.