The Board of Directors of Brink's declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.255 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of July 27, 2026.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.26 per share to be paid in cash on August 25, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 28, 2026. Fastenal began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2026 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on August 7, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 24, 2026.

On Friday, July 10, 2026, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4725 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 11, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2026.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.820 per share on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable August 14, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 3, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 2, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BCO,FAST,COKE,CBT,AON,VMC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.