Crowd Media Announces Key AGM Resolutions

November 27, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Crowd Media Holdings Limited (AU:UNT) has released an update.

Crowd Media Holdings Limited has announced the resolutions from its recent Annual General Meeting, where key decisions included the approval of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Sytze Voulon and Gary Cox. Additionally, shareholders granted permission for the company to issue up to 10% of its equity securities and approved the Employee Performance Rights Share Plan. These decisions reflect the company’s strategic moves to enhance governance and expand its financial capabilities.

