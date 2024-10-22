CITIC Securities to Host Online Q3 Results Presentation

CITIC Securities Co (HK:6030) has released an update.

CITIC Securities Company Limited has announced an upcoming online presentation of its 2024 third-quarter results on October 30, 2024. This event will offer investors a chance to engage with the company’s leadership, including the chairman and key directors, to discuss the latest operating results and financial performance. Interested investors can submit their questions in advance and participate in the live online session.

