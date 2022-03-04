Markets
BIIB

Charles Schwab To Replace Biogen In S&P 100

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - S&P 500 constituent The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) will replace Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the S&P 100 effective prior to the opening of trading on March 21, Standard & Poor's said in a statement.

Biogen will remain in the S&P 500.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) will replace Cerence Inc. (CRNC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cerence will replace Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on March 14.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is converting its interest in BellRing Brands into new BellRing Brands stock and then distributing 80.1% of that interest to shareholders on March 11.

Following the distribution, Post Holdings will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIIB BRBR CPS CRNC POST SCHW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular