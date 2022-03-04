Charles Schwab To Replace Biogen In S&P 100

(RTTNews) - S&P 500 constituent The Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) will replace Biogen Inc. (BIIB) in the S&P 100 effective prior to the opening of trading on March 21, Standard & Poor's said in a statement.

Biogen will remain in the S&P 500.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) will replace Cerence Inc. (CRNC) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Cerence will replace Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on March 14.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is converting its interest in BellRing Brands into new BellRing Brands stock and then distributing 80.1% of that interest to shareholders on March 11.

Following the distribution, Post Holdings will remain in the S&P MidCap 400.

