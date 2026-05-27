And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF, which added 750,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RWEM, in morning trading today H World Group is up about 1.7%, and Buenaventura Mining is lower by about 2.4%.
VIDEO: CGDV, RWEM: Big ETF Inflows
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