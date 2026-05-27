Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Capital Group Dividend Value ETF, which added 10,500,000 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of CGDV, in morning trading today Nvidia is down about 2.2%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Rayliant Wilshire NxtGen Emerging Markets Equity ETF, which added 750,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of RWEM, in morning trading today H World Group is up about 1.7%, and Buenaventura Mining is lower by about 2.4%.

VIDEO: CGDV, RWEM: Big ETF Inflows

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