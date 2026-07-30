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Builders FirstSource Posts Loss In Q2

July 30, 2026 — 08:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Builders FirstSource (BLDR) reported a second quarter net loss of $3.9 million, or loss of $0.04 per share compared to profit of $185.0 million, or $1.66 per share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted net income was $126.1 million, a decrease of 52.3% from last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.17, compared to $2.38 in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 34.9% to $329.3 million.

Net sales were $3.9 billion, a decrease of 8.8% from last year, primarily due to a lower housing starts environment and related headwinds. The company said the decline reflects lower core organic net sales and commodity deflation, partially offset by growth from acquisitions. Core organic net sales declined 7.0%.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects net sales to be in a range of $14.0 billion to $14.8 billion, and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Builders FirstSource shares are down 2.60 percent to $66.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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