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Brookfield Shareholders Back Plan To Simplify Corporate Structure

July 17, 2026 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Investment firm Brookfield Corporation (BN) and its insurance arm Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (BNT) said shareholders have approved a merger that will simplify the group's corporate structure and create a single publicly listed parent company.

Upon completion of the transaction, Brookfield Corporation Ltd. will become the group's new parent entity and will be listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BN. Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. will be delisted as part of the restructuring.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Brookfield Corporation shares closed down 0.38% at $44.30 on Thursday, while Brookfield Wealth Solutions shares ended 0.63% lower at $44.31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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