BMA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Banco Macro SA (Symbol: BMA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $74.72, changing hands as high as $78.33 per share. Banco Macro SA shares are currently trading up about 8.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMA's low point in its 52 week range is $38.30 per share, with $106.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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