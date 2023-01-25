BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Post Holdings Inc (POST)

Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.91MM shares of Post Holdings Inc (POST). This represents 8.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.79MM shares and 7.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.54% and an increase in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.44% Upside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is $101.74. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 13.44% from its latest reported closing price of $89.69.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is $6,269MM, an increase of 7.14%. The projected annual EPS is $3.45, a decrease of -72.21%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 802 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings Inc. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.22%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Post Holdings Inc is 0.3139%, an increase of 2.8411%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 66,833,369 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Route One Investment Company, L.P. holds 7,000,573 shares representing 11.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 3,557,357 shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,825,779 shares, representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners, LLC holds 2,685,471 shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,677,996 shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POST by 6.64% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,380,985 shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,398,082 shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POST by 2.31% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds 2,237,905 shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company.

Post Holdings Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

