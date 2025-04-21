Baird Upgrades Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, Baird upgraded their outlook for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.37% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wolverine World Wide is $23.35/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 116.37% from its latest reported closing price of $10.79 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wolverine World Wide is 2,975MM, an increase of 69.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 516 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolverine World Wide. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 9.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WWW is 0.15%, an increase of 39.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.56% to 102,816K shares. The put/call ratio of WWW is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,435K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,447K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 56.67% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 5,229K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,210K shares , representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 31.29% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,168K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,103K shares , representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 2,925K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,736K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,715K shares , representing a decrease of 72.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WWW by 13.86% over the last quarter.

Wolverine World Wide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1883 on the belief in the possibility of opportunity, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is one of the world’s leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel. Through a diverse portfolio of highly recognized brands, its products are designed to empower, engage and inspire its consumers every step of the way. The company’s portfolio includes Merrell®, Sperry®, Hush Puppies®, Saucony®, Wolverine®, Keds®, Stride Rite®, Chaco®, Bates®, and HYTEST®. Wolverine Worldwide is also the global footwear licensee of the popular brands Cat® and Harley-Davidson®. Based in Rockford, Michigan, for more than 130 years, the company's products are carried by leading retailers in the U.S. and globally in approximately 170 countries and territories.

