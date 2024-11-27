Baird Initiates Coverage of Expedia Group (EXPE) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Baird initiated coverage of Expedia Group (NasdaqGS:EXPE) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.20% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Expedia Group is $185.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.20% from its latest reported closing price of $186.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Expedia Group is 14,263MM, an increase of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expedia Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPE is 0.26%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 137,241K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPE is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 9,483K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company.

Windacre Partnership holds 4,324K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,892K shares , representing an increase of 33.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 77.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,961K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,019K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,842K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,831K shares , representing a decrease of 25.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,444K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,865K shares , representing a decrease of 12.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPE by 91.78% over the last quarter.

Expedia Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expedia Group helps knock down the barriers to travel, making it easier, more enjoyable, more attainable and more accessible. Company is here to bring the world within reach for customers and partners around the globe. Expedia leverages its platform and technology capabilities across an extensive portfolio of businesses and brands to orchestrate the movement of people and the delivery of travel experiences on both a local and global basis. Expedia family of travel brands includes: Brand Expedia®, Hotels.com®, Expedia® Partner Solutions, Vrbo®, Egencia®, trivago®, HomeAway®, Orbitz®, Travelocity®, Hotwire®, Wotif®, ebookers®, CheapTickets®, Expedia Group™ Media Solutions, Expedia Local Expert®, CarRentals.com™, Expedia® CruiseShipCenters®, Classic Vacations®, Traveldoo®, VacationRentals.com and SilverRail™.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.