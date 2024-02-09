ARKG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (Symbol: ARKG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.42, changing hands as high as $30.46 per share. ARK Genomic Revolution shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARKG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARKG's low point in its 52 week range is $21.97 per share, with $38.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.38.
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