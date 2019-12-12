ADC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.88, changing hands as low as $69.06 per share. Agree Realty Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ADC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ADC's low point in its 52 week range is $56.46 per share, with $79.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.