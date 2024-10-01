4 Analysts Assess EchoStar: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.69% from the previous average price target of $19.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EchoStar. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $14.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Gregory Williams TD Cowen Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.00 Philip Cusick JP Morgan Maintains Underweight $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EchoStar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EchoStar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for EchoStar's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EchoStar's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EchoStar Better

Following the Dish Network merger, satellite television provides the bulk of EchoStar's revenue. The firm serves about 6 million us customers, about 10% of the traditional television market. It launched an internet-based television offering under the Sling brand in 2015 and serves about 2 million customers on this platform. EchoStar's future, however, hinges primarily on the wireless business. The firm has amassed an extensive portfolio of spectrum licenses over the past 15 years and is building a nationwide wireless network. It acquired Sprint's prepaid business and serves about 7 million customers, primarily under the Boost brand. EchoStar's legacy businesses provide satellite telecom services and equipment to businesses and consumers, including about 1 million internet customers.

Key Indicators: EchoStar's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: EchoStar's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -9.27%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: EchoStar's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.2%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.04%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EchoStar's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, EchoStar adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

