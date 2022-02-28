WIN Spotlight: Amy Stewart on Staying Connected

In honor of Women’s History Month, we interviewed members of our WIN (Women In Nasdaq) network about their roles, diverse backgrounds, the impact of the employee resource group (ERG) and what it means to be an ally of the Women Community. We spoke with Amy Stewart, Senior Account Manager, IR Intelligence at Nasdaq, on how awareness can be created through open communication.

Tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I work in the Corporate Platforms team and am based in London. I am a Senior Account Manager for our IR Intelligence Clients based in the Netherlands, Israel, Ireland, Turkey, and Russia. I’m fortunate enough to work with a great team, and I can’t wait to get back into the office and see them properly!

Why did you decide to join WIN?

Why wouldn’t I?! I thought it would be a great way to meet women from all areas of Nasdaq, geophysically as well as departmentally, and it has been. I get to meet colleagues who I may never have interacted with through my role, and it’s given me a much greater sense of Nasdaq’s values and its ethos.

How would you describe the employee resource group to a new employee?

I’d say it’s like a wonderfully reassuring and enthusiastic hug. It is a great networking tool that allows you to meet new contacts, learn about a wider range of topics, ask questions and gain a broader understanding of yourself and Nasdaq.

What’s your favorite memory while being a part of the employee network?

Helping to organize International Women’s Day last year was truly special, even more so now as it was the last time we were all together. We watched WIN ring the opening bell, followed by a fantastic motivational speaker on mental health and the importance of work-life balance.

How can people outside of the WIN network be a good ally for women in the tech and business industries?

[People can be a good ally] by educating themselves on issues that females face in the workplace and stepping in when they see a problem, instead of being a bystander. Awareness can be created through open communication, which allows for allies to give support to women.

What is your goal while being a member of WIN this year?

To stay connected and to try and organize a wide range of virtual events, where people can share their stories of what has helped them through lockdown and the changes they wish to keep going forward. I also want to ensure that all new joiners in the London office are made aware of WIN and its benefits during their onboarding process.

In what ways can companies support their women employees, both professionally and as they work from home?

Professionally, companies can ensure that what women experience in the workplace enables them to be happy, confident and productive. Women should be encouraged to continue with their CPD alongside their busy jobs as well as putting themselves forward for new roles. With regard to working from home, then companies should be mindful that even now, women provide the majority of childcare or are expected to organize it. Flexible hours may be enormously helpful for women who are parents and/or carers.

How do you envision a sustainable tomorrow?

Individuals, businesses and governments all need to work together to bring about real change. It is as simple as making it a priority and taking action.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.