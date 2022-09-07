Why Netflix Was a Star Stock Today

What happened

Many investors have become notably more bearish on Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lately, but you wouldn't know that by looking at the stock's performance on Wednesday. It surged nearly 5% higher on the day, thanks to an article in a topfinancial newsoutlet highlighting some potentially beneficial moves it's making, and an analyst recommendation upgrade.

So what

The article was published Wednesday morning in the finance world's newspaper of record, The Wall Street Journal. Citing "people familiar with the matter," the report states that Netflix is actively reviewing its operations for areas in which it can cut costs. Among other activities currently being assessed are its real estate holdings and cloud computing expenses.

In the personnel sphere, the article's sources say the company has actively been hiring more junior staff, presumably because such individuals require lower salaries.

All told, Netflix's operating expenses were $23.5 billion in 2021, which was up 15% from the 2020 level. Meanwhile, the streaming video king's subscriber count has been falling lately. The company has already said that it will cut spending on both content and non-content costs.

Netflix has not yet officially commented on the Journal article.

Now what

Meanwhile, Macquarie analyst and longtime Netflix tracker Tim Nollen lifted his recommendation on the stock. He now feels it's worthy of a neutral rating, rather than his previous tag of underperform (sell). He's also lifting his price target substantially, boosting it to $230 per share from the preceding $170.

Nollen is basing this on Netflix's plan to introduce an ad-supported subscription tier. He wrote in a new note that the company could draw $3.6 billion in revenue from this, although that tally shakes down to $1.1 billion when factoring in the almost certain lower subscription prices for such a tier.

10 stocks we like better than Netflix

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Netflix wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.